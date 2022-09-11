KCR to soon launch national party

Hyderabad, September 11, 2022

It's finally official. Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will soon launch a national political party.

During a meeting with former Karnataka Chief Minister H. D. Kumaraswamy here on Sunday, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) President stated that the formation of the national party and formulation of policies would soon take place.

KCR, as Rao is popularly known, has been holding discussions with intellectuals, economists, and experts from various fields to work out an alternative national agenda.

KCR told the Janata Dal-Secular leader that TRS party leaders from the village level, district, and state level Presidents and Secretaries are also adopting resolutions to float a national party.

IANS