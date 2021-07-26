Karnataka CM Yediyurappa resigns, says there was no pressure from Delhi

Bengaluru, July 26, 2021

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa resigned from his position on the second anniversary of his latest term in office and stated later that there had been no pressure on him to quit from the party high command.

Talking to journalists after handing in his papers to Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Yediyurappa said he had taken the decision to resign voluntarily to make for a new Chief Minister in the state.

He also maintained that he would continue in politics and serving the party organisation.

He said he would not ask for any position from the party in the future. "There is no question of me sitting idle or going out of politics. I will strive to bring back the party to power every time," he said.

"I once again add that, there was no pressure from Delhi. I only decided to tender resignation on the occasion of completion of two years in office," he stated.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party president J. P.Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah have not forced me to take any decision," he stated. "I am doing this so that, the party could install a new face in the state as the Chief Minister," he added.

The BJP high command was tense over the process of changing the leadership of Karnataka as the Monday developments progressed but heaved a sigh of relief as Yediyurappa's "voluntarily resigned" statement came through.

Yediyurappa's announcement finally brought the curtains down on a week-long suspense surrounding his continuation as Karnataka Chief Minister.

He made the announcement while delivering a speech at a function to mark completion of his two years in office.

Yedyurappa made the announcement teary-eyed. "I am resigning from this post. I am meeting the Governor Thavarchand Gehlot after lunch and submitting my resignation.

"I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for allowing me to continue even after 75 years of age. I will be involved in party-building activities in the future," he said.

IANS