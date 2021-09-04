Karbi Anglong Agreement to end decades-old crisis, ensure Assam's territorial integity, signed in Delhi

New Delhi, September 4, 2021

A historic Karbi Anglong Agreement aimed at ending the decades-old crisis in Assam and ensuring the state's territorial integrity, was signed in New Delhi in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah today.

The Memorandum of Settlement will ensure greater devolution of autonomy to the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), protection of identity, language, culture, etc. of Karbi people and focussed development of the Council area, without affecting the territorial and administrative integrity of Assam, a press release from the Ministry of Home Affairs said.

"​​​​​​​The Karbi armed groups have agreed to abjure violence and join the peaceful democratic process as established by law of the land. The Agreement also provides for rehabilitation of cadres of the armed groups.

"The Government of Assam shall set up a Karbi Welfare Council for focussed development of Karbi people living outside KAAC area.

"The Consolidated Fund of the State will be augmented to supplement the resources of KAAC.

"Overall, the present settlement proposes to give more legislative, executive, administrative and financial powers to KAAC," the release added.

Those present on the occasion included Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma; Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister of state for Home Affairs Nityanad Rai; Tuliram Ronghang, Chief Executive Member of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC); representatives of Karbi Longri North Cachar Hills Liberation Front (KLNLF), People’s Democratic Council of Karbi Longri (PDCK), United People’s Liberation Army (UPLA) and Karbi People’s Liberation Tigers (KPLT) factions, along with senior officers from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and the Government of Assam.

"With this historic agreement, over 1000 armed cadres have abjured violence and joined the mainstream of society. A Special Development Package of Rs. 1000 crores over five years will be given by the Union Government and Assam Government to undertake specific projects for the development of Karbi areas," the release said.

Shah said that the Karbi Agreement was another milestone in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of “Insurgency free prosperous North East”.

He said that today’s agreement would be written in golden letters in the history of Assam.

Shah said that, since Modi became Prime Minister, the North-East has not only been an area of focus for him but all-round development of the region, peace and prosperity had been the top priority of the government.

"It is the policy of the Modi Government that those who give up arms are brought into the mainstream and we talk to them even more politely and give them more than they ask for. Due to this policy only, we are getting rid of old problems one by one that the Modi Government had inherited. We fulfil all clauses of agreements signed during our Government’s tenure and this has been the Modi Government’s track record," he added.

