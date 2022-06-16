Jairam Ramesh appointed Congress' new communication chief
Politics

Jairam Ramesh appointed Congress' new communication chief

NetIndian News Network

New Delhi, June 16, 2022

Former Union Minister Jairam Ramesh was today appointed as the General Secretary in-charge of Communication of the Congress party.

He will succeed Randeep Singh Surjewala, who has been handling the assignment for some time now.

"Congress President has appointed Jairam Ramesh as AICC General Secretary In-Charge of Communication, Publicity and Media, including Social and Digital Media with immediate effect," a press release issued by K C Venugopal, General Secretary (Organisation), said.

The release said Surjewala would continue as General Secretary in charge of Karnataka.

NNN

Congress
Jairam Ramesh
Communication chief

Related Stories

No stories found.

Latest Stories

No stories found.

Trending Stories

No stories found.
NetIndian
www.netindian.in