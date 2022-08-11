Jagdeep Dhankhar sworn in as Vice-President of India

New Delhi, August 11, 2022

Jagdeep Dhankar, former Governor of West Bengal, was sworn in as the 16th Vice-President of India here today.

President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office of Vice-President to Dhankar at a swearing-in ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Dhankar, 71, the nominee of the ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), was elected to the position in the election held on August 6, defeating the Opposition's candidate and senior Congress leader Margaret Alva.

He has succeeded M Venkaiah Naidu, whose five-year term ended on August 10.

Born on May 18, 1951, Dhankhar took his B. Sc. and LL.B. degrees from the University of Rajasthan.

In politics, he was initially affiliated to the Janata Dal before joining the Congress in 1991. Later, he joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2003.

He served as a member of the Lok Sabha from Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan from December 2, 1989 to June 21, 1991.

He also served as a member of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly from December 1993 to November 29, 1998

Dhankar had served as a Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs in the government of then Prime Minister Chandra Shekhar from November 21, 1990 to June 21, 1991.

He served as the Governor of West Bengal from July 30, 2019 to July 18, 2022.

NNN