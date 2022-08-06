Jagdeep Dhankhar elected 16th Vice-President of India

New Delhi, August 6, 2022

Former West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar was elected as the 16th Vice-President of India on Saturday.

The Election Commission announced that Dhankhar -- the NDA nominee, emerged victorious in the Vice Presidential election in which he was pitted against the Opposition's candidate Margaret Alva.

As the term of incumbent Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu ends on August 10, the members of both houses of the Parliament on Saturday voted to elect the next Vice-President.

Utpal Kumar Singh, returning officer for the Vice-Presidential election, said that, of the total 780 electors, 725 voted today. Of them, 15 votes were found invalid.

As per the Election Commission, Dhankhar secured a total of 528 first preference votes, while Alva got 182 votes.

IANS