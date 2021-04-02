Income Tax officials search residence of M K Stalin's daughter in Chennai

Chennai, April 2, 2021

At a time when electioneering for the April 6 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls is at its peak, Income Tax officials on Friday carried out searches in the premises of DMK President M. K. Stalin's daughter Senthamarai here, sources said.

Senthamarai is married to Sabareesan, who is said to have a major say in the DMK affairs.

The tax officials are also carrying out search operations in a couple of more places belonging to persons connected with the DMK.

The tax officials are also searching the house of Karthik, son of Mohan, DMK's Anna Nagar constituency candidate.

Reacting to the searches, Stalin tweeted: "With electoral loss confirmed and lacking people's support, the BJP is misusing its powers.

"We are not slaves like AIADMK to fall at their feet for such threats. Fearless. Daringly we will oppose," Stalin said.

Electoral allies of the DMK like the VCK have condemned the raids.

Last month Income Tax officials searched former minister and DMK leader E.V. Velu's residence and other premises connected with him.

The Trinamool Congress, which is engaged in a bitter contest in West Bengal against the BJP, slammed it over the Income Tax department searches at the premises linked to DMK President M.K. Stalin's daughter Senthamarai and questioned "what is new".

It also said that the Central agencies are acting on the directions of the BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

In a tweet, Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien said, "What's new! At BJP and MO-SHA's (Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah) command the agencies act. Brazen political vendetta in Tamil Nadu against a political opponent you cannot defeat politically. We strongly condemn the blatant political vendetta against DMK and MK Stalin."

The polling for the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly is scheduled on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

IANS