'I am fine': Chidambaram after suffering hairline fracture during Congress protest outside ED office

New Delhi, June 13, 2022

Congress leader and former Union Minister P. Chidambaram suffered a fracture in his left rib after he was allegedly pushed by police during the party's protest outside the Enforcement Directorate office in Delhi on Monday.

However, he said on Twitter that he was lucky to get away with only a suspected hairline crack. He was among hundred others who protested on Monday as party leader Rahul Gandhi was summoned for questioning by the agency.

"When three big, burly policemen crash into you, you are lucky to get away with a suspected hairline crack! Doctors have said that if there is a hairline crack, it will heal by itself in about 10 days," Chidambaram said in the tweet. He also added in the same tweet that he is fine and "will go about work tomorrow".

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala also tweeted a video message and said that Chidambaram was hit by police. He also added that another Congress leader Pramod Tiwari was thrown on to the road and suffered a head injury.

"Modi government has crossed every limit of barbarism. Former Home Minister P Chidambaram was hit by police, his glasses were thrown on the ground, he has a hairline fracture in his left rib. MP Pramod Tiwari was thrown on the road. He has head injury and rib fracture. Is this a democracy?" he said in a video statement that he tweeted.

IANS