How can parties which have lost their democratic character protect democracy: Modi

New Delhi, November 26, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hit out at the opposition parties and asked "how can the parties which have lost their democratic character protect democracy?"

He was speaking at the Constitution Day celebrations in the Central Hall of Parliament, which was boycotted by 14 opposition parties, including the Congress.

Saying that the country is heading towards a crisis, he said, "In the form of family-based parties, India is heading towards a kind of a crisis, which is a matter of concern for the people devoted to the Constitution, a matter of concern for those who believe in democracy."

"More than one person from a family joining the party on the basis of merit does not make the party dynastic. Problems arise when a party is run by the same family, generation after generation," the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister lamented that the spirit of the Constitution has also been hurt, every section of the Constitution has also been hurt, when political parties lose their democratic character.

"How can the parties, which have lost their democratic character, protect democracy," he asked.

The Prime Minister also warned against the tendency of forgetting and glorifying convicted corrupt people. "While giving an opportunity to reform we should refrain from glorifying such people in public life," he said.

Modi also paid homage to the far-sighted great personalities like Babasaheb Ambedkar, Dr. Rajendra Prasad, Mahatma Gandhi and all those who made sacrifices during the freedom struggle.

He mentioned that today is the day to salute this House, under the leadership of such stalwarts, after much churning and discussion, the nectar of our Constitution emerged.

The Prime Ministers bowed to the martyrs of 26/11 also. "Today, 26/11 is such a sad day for us, when the enemies of the country came inside the country and carried out the terrorist attack in Mumbai. The brave soldiers of the country sacrificed their lives while fighting the terrorists. Today I bow to their sacrifices," he said.

Modi said the Constitution Day should also be celebrated because our path should constantly be evaluated to know whether it is right or not.

"Mahatma Gandhi had tried to prepare the nation for the duties, even while fighting for the rights in the freedom movement. It would have been better if the duty had been emphasized after the country's Independence. In the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', it is necessary for us to move forward on the path of duty so that our rights are protected," he added.

IANS