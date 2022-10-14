Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections to be held on November 12, counting of votes on December 8

New Delhi, October 14, 2022

The Election Commission of India (ECI) today announced that general elections to the 68-member Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly would be held in a single phase on November 12.

Addressing a press conference here today, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey said the notification for the elections would be issued on October 17 and the last date for making nominations is October 25.

Scrutiny of nominations will be taken up on October 27 and the last date for the withdrawal of candidatures is October 29.

Counting of votes will be taken up on December 10 and all the results are expected by that evening.

The five-year term of the current assembly in Himachal Pradesh is due to expire on January 8, 2023.

Of the 68 seats in the assembly, 17 are reserved for Scheduled Castes and three for Scheduled Tribes.

The state has a total of 55,74,793 electors, including 67,532 service voters. The number includes 43,173 voters who attained the age of 18 between January 1 and October 1 this year and are thus eligible to vote for the first time. As many as 1,22,093 voters are aged 80 years and more.

The Election Commission will set up 7,881 polling stations in this year's elections as compared to 7,525 in the last elections in 2017.

The Commission will deploy Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT), along with the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), at every polling station in Himachal Pradeh.

The Model Code of Conduct has come into effect in the state with the announcement of the schedule of the elections.

"All the provisions of the Model Code will apply to the whole of Himachal Pradesh with regard to all candidates, political parties and the government of the said State. The Model Code of Conduct shall also be applicable to the Union Government in so far as announcements/policy decisions pertaining to/for Himachal Pradesh are concerned," the Commission said.

