High turnout in first two hours in last phase of polling in Bengal elections

Kolkata, April 29, 2021

Braving the heat and Covid-19, people came out in large numbers to exercise their franchise, recording 16.04 percentage polling, in the first two hours of voting in the 35 constituencies where the eighth and last phase of elections to the 294-member West Bengal legislative assembly was held today.

According to the data from the Election Commission, Malda and Murdshidabad recorded high polling while North Kolkata and Birbhum recorded a low voter turnout till 9 a.m.

Malda, where six constituencies are going for the polls, recorded 18.97 per cent polling followed by Murshidabad where 18.86 per cent of polling was recorded from the 11 constituencies in the district.

Kolkata North, where there are seven constituencies, recorded polling of only 12.89 per cent and 13.44 per cent polling was recorded in the 11 constituencies of Birbhum.

The total number of electors including service voters in these constituencies is 84,93,255 of which 43,70,693 are male electors and 41,22,403 are female voters.

There are 11,860 polling booths spread across 5,837 polling stations in these constituencies.

IANS