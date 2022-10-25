Gujarat polls: Congress panel to meet on Wednesday to finalise candidates

New Delhi, October 25, 2022

Newly elected Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will preside over the first meeting of the party's Central Election Committee here on Wednesday to finalise candidates for the Gujarat legislative assembly elections to be held later this year.

Kharge will formally take charge as party President on Wednesday.

The assembly election is yet to be announced by the Election Commission.

The Congress is likely to field new faces after more than a dozen MLAs switched to BJP. In the last Assembly elections, the party won 77 seats but its number has reduced due to defections.

The BJP is likely to give 25 per cent tickets to new faces in the elections. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, however, added that the winnability of the candidate will be considered for renominations as well as nomination.

In an informal chat with media persons in Vadodara on Sunday evening, Shah said, "There is no fixed strategy of repeat and no repeat, winnability is the only criteria, the party's parliamentary board will finalise candidates. But the party will nominate at least 25 per cent fresh faces."

IANS