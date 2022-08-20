Gujarat CM relieves two ministers of their portfolio

Gandhinagar, August 20, 2022

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Saturday took away the Revenue portfolio from cabinet minister Rajendra Trivedi, and Roads and Building from Purnesh Modi.

Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi has been given the additional portfolio of Revenue while Jagdish Vishwakarma will get the additional charge of Roads and Buildings department.

According to sources, the Chief Minister and party seniors were unhappy with the way Rajendra Trivedi was handling the revenue department.

Trivedi will now be the Cabinet minister for Law and Justice and Parliamentary Affairs while Purnesh Modi will be in charge of the Transport department.

Government sources said the Chief Minister and party leaders were unhappy with the poor performance of the Roads and Building department and hence, the portfolio was taken away from Modi.

IANS