Gujarat Assembly elections: Campaigning ends for second phase of polling

Ahmedabad, December 3, 2022

Campaigning ended today for the second and final phase of polling in the elections to the Gujarat Legislative Assembly slated for December 5.

The final day of campaigning saw the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party make last-minute efforts to woo voters through public meetings, road shows and so on.

More than 63.31 per cent of the 2.39 crore voters had turned out to exercise their franchise in the first phase of polling for 89 of the 182 seats in the Assembly on December 1.

More than 2.51 crore voters are eligible to vote in the remaining 93 constituencies that will go to the polls on Monday. A total of 833 candidates are in the fray in these constituencies.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has set up14,975 polling centres and made other elaborate arrangements to ensure a free and fair poll. Of them, 2,904 polling centres are in urban areas and 12,071 in rural areas. At least 1,13,325 election staff will be on duty.

Voting will start at 8 a.m. on Monday and continue till 5 p.m.

Of the 93 seats going to the polls on Monday, 74 are general seats, six are reserved for Scheduled Castes and 13 for Scheduled Tribes.

The 89 seats involved in the first phase of polling were spread over 19 districts in Saurashtra, Kutch and South Gujarat.

The 93 constituencies in the second phase of polling are in Central and North Gujarat.

Counting of votes will be held on December 8, along with the votes cast in the single-phase election to the Himachal Pradesh Assembly held on November 12.

The five-year term of the current Gujarat Assembly, which was constituted on February 19, 2018, will end on February 18, 2023.

NNN