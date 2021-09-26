Grand welcome to Modi at Delhi airport on return from US

New Delhi, September 26, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a grand welcome from BJP leaders and workers at Delhi airport here on Sunday on his return from an official visit to the United States of America (USA) here on Sunday.

BJP chief J. P. Nadda, national general secretary Arun Singh and Tarun Chugh, former Union Minister Harsh Vardhan, Lok Sabha member Ramesh Bidhuri, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta and others received Prime Minister Modi at the Airport.

Since morning thousands of Delhi BJP workers and people gathered at the Palam Airport technical area to receive the Prime Minister. A big stage was set up outside the airport for Modi to accept greetings from the people.

The Prime Minister walked around two kilometres to meet party workers and others standing on both sides of the roads with his cutouts and posters.

Praising the Prime Minister, BJP chief Nadda called him a global leader who has made the country a global player.

Sharing pictures of the Prime Minister meeting people waiting outside the airport to welcome him, Nadda tweeted, "People were eagerly waiting since morning to see and greet their beloved Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji on his return from US visit. Huge cheering and enthusiasm. Some glimpses of Prime Minister Modi Ji meeting people and accepting their greetings."

Modi thanked the people who were there to welcome him.

Artistes from different states were also invited to play musical instruments from different parts of the country.

During the visit, Modi held bilateral talks with US President Joe Biden and participated in the Quad summit in Washington and then addressed the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

IANS