Govt introduces five Bills in LS amid smooth functioning

New Delhi, March 15, 2021

After a week-long logjam in the House, the functioning of the Lok Sabha on Monday was quite smooth, giving opportunity to the government in introducing five Bills which include one that ensures better protection to children.

Among the Bills introduced is the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021 which aims to amend the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991.

Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy introduced the Bill in the House.

Besides, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi moved the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2021 to amend the Mines and and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957.

Cabinet Minister Sadananda Gowda also moved the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (Amendment) Bill, 2021 to amend the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Act, 1998.

Union Minister Smriti Irani moved Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Amendment Bill, 2021 to amend the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 aimed at better protection of children.

Union Minister Mansukh Lal Mandavia later moved the Marine Aids to Navigation Bill, 2021 for the development, maintenance and management of aids to navigation in India; for training and certification of operator of aids to navigation, development of its historical, educational and cultural value; to ensure compliance with the obligation under the maritime treaties and international instruments to which India is a party.

IANS