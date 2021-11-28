Govt holds meeting with floor leaders of parties ahead of Winter Session of Parliament

New Delhi, November 29, 2021

The Government today held a meeting with floor leaders of all parties ahead of the Winter Session of Parliament beginning tomorrow during which it asserted that it was always read to discuss any issue permitted under the Rules of Procedure of both Houses.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi also requested all parties for co-operation for the smooth functioning of the House.

As many as 42 leaders from 31 parties participated in the meeting. Apart from Joshi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who is the Deputy Leader of the BJP in the Lok Sabha, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, leader of BJP in Rajya Sabha attended the meeting.

Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Anand Sharma, the Trinamool Congress's Derek O' Brien, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and DMK's T. R. Baalu and T. Siva also attended the meeting.

Joshi said the session may, subject to the exigencies of Government Business, conclude on December 23, providing a total of 19 sittings over 25 days.

He said 36 Bills and one financial item would be taken up during the session.

Three Bills replacing Ordinances namely (i) the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021, (ii) the Central Vigilance Commission (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021, and (iii) the Delhi Special Police Establishment (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021 promulgated during the inter-session period are required to be enacted as Acts of Parliament within a period of six weeks from the reassembly of Parliament.

Addressing the meeting, after listening to points raised by the leaders of all parties attending, Rajnath Singh, expressed his appreciation that the discussion had been very healthy and that important issues had been flagged. He noted that the parties had expressed the need for more discussion in Parliament with regard to which, he underlined that the government also wants healthy discussion in Parliament.

Thirty parties which were present in the meeting, besides the BJP, were the Congress, DMK, AITC, YSRCP, JD(U), BJD, BSP, TRS, SS, LJSP, NCP, SP, CPI(M), IUML, TDP, Apna Dal, CPI, NPF, SAD, AAP, AIADMK, KC(M), MNF, RSP, RPI(A), RJD, NPP, MDMK, JKNC, TMC( M).

After the meeting, Joshi said that the government is ready for discussions with permission of the respective houses' chair.

"The government is ready for discussions permitted by the Chairman of Rajya Sabha and the Speaker of Lok Sabha without disruptions," he said.

Sources said that opposition parties raised issues of Pegasus snooping row, price rise, unemployment, and extended jurisdiction of the Border Security Force (BSF) in some states.

They also demanded a law guaranteeing minimum support price (MSP).

While Kharge said that they were expecting that the Prime Minister will attend the meeting, Joshi said that there was no tradition of the Prime Minister attending the all party meeting and it was started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh staged a walk out from the all-party meeting saying he was not allowed to speak, and that he wanted to raise the farmers' demand for a law on MSP.

Here is a list of bills likely to be taken up during winter session, 2021

LEGISLATIVE BUSINESS

The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (To replace an Ordinance)

2. The Delhi Special Police Establishment (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (To replace an Ordinance)

3. The Central Vigilance Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (To replace an Ordinance)

4. The Dam Safety Bill, 2019 as passed by Lok Sabha

5. The Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill. 2019 as passed by Lok Sabha

6. The Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens (Amendment) Bill, 2019

7. The Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill, 2020

8. The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (Amendment) Bill, 2021

9. The High Court and Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Amendment Bill, 2021

10. The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021

11. The Chartered Accountants, the Cost and Works Accountants and the Company Secretaries (Amendment) Bill, 2021

12. The Insolvency and Bankruptcy (Second Amendment) Bill, 2021

13. The Cantonment Bill, 2021

14. The Inter-Services Organizations (Command, Control & Discipline) Bill, 2021

15. The Indian Antarctica Bill, 2021

16. The Emigration Bill, 2021

17. The Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021

18. The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2021

19. The Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021

20. The Indian Marine Fisheries Bill, 2021

21. The National Dental Commission Bill, 2021

22. The National Nursing Midwifery Commission Bill, 2021

23. The Metro Rail (Construction, Operation and Maintenance) Bill, 2021

24. The Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill, 2021

25. The Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2021

26. The National Transport University Bill, 2021

27. The Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (relating to UP)

28. The Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (relating to Tripura)

29. The Trafficking of Persons (Prevention, Protection and Rehabilitation) Bill, 2021

30. The National Anti-Doping Bill, 2021

31. The Mediation Bill, 2021

32. The Mines (Amendment) Bill, 201 t (for withdrawal)

33. The Inter-State Migrant Workmen (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Amendment Bill, 2011 (for withdrawal)

34. The Building and Other Consuuction Workers Related Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2013 (for withdrawal)

35. The Employment Exchanges (Compulsory Notification of Vacancies) Amendment Bill, 2013 (for withdrawat)

36. The Waqf Properties (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Bill, 2014 (for withdrawal)

11- FINACIAL BUSINESS

l. Presentation, Discussion and Voting on Second Batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants for the 2021-22 and introduction, consideration and passing of the related Appropriation Bill.

