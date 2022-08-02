Goa bar row: Will present factual account of events before HC, says Jairam Ramesh

New Delhi, August 2, 2022

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday said "each and every one of the observations" of the recent Delhi High Court order, in relation to the civil defamation suit filed by Union Minister Smriti Irani, would be responded to.

The Delhi High Court recently observed that no bar licence was ever issued in favour of Smriti Irani or her daughter, while dealing with Irani's plea against Congress leaders Ramesh, Pawan Khera and Netta D'Souza, who alleged that the former was running an "illegal" bar in BJP-ruled Goa.

After the controversy erupted over the upmarket restaurant Silly Souls Cafe and Bar, Justice Mini Pushkarna said the court perused various documents on record issued by the government of Goa and the office of Commissioner of Excise, which have been addressed to one Anthony Dgama, and not to Irani or her family members.

The court observed that the Congress leaders conspired to malign Smriti Irani's reputation.

The court also issued summons to the Congress leaders and directed them to remove the tweets related to the allegations levelled against Irani and her daughter.

Responding to the court's observations, taking to his Twitter handle, Jairam Ramesh tweeted: "Order of the Delhi High Court in the Smriti Irani matter was served last night. Court has given us 4 weeks to reply & we'll ensure each and every one of the observations in the Order are responded to. We'll present a true & factual account of the stated events. Satyameva Jayate!"

IANS