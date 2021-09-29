Ghulam Nabi Azad writes to Sonia to convene CWC meeting

New Delhi, September 29, 2021

Former Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad has written to Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi for an early meeting of the Congress Working Committee which is the highest decision-making body of the party.

In his letter, Azad pointed out the need for a full-time president and for a discussion on party affairs in the present scenario and has reiterated his demand for organisational elections in the party.

Earlier on Wednesday, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal wondered who in the party is taking decisions. He said that demand raised by a group of 23 leaders of the party, known as G-23, for organisational elections has not been met even a year after the letter was written.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Sibal said, "There is no president in our party, so we do not know who is taking all the decisions. We know it, yet we don't know, one of my senior colleagues perhaps has written or is about to write to the interim president to immediately convene a CWC meeting so that a dialogue can be initiated."

He appealed to those leaders who quit Congress to come back to the fold and said, "its ironic to say that we are going to leave the party. Those who were considered close to the top leadership have left the party and those who were not considered close are still standing with the party. We are G-23 and not Ji-huzoor 23."

Sibal said that he is speaking on behalf of those Congress members who wrote the letter in August 2020 and are waiting for the action to be taken by the leadership in respect of the election of the office of the president, to the Congress Working Committee (CWC) and the central election committee.

In August last year, a group of 23 leaders wrote to Sonia Gandhi demanding elections in the party and for visible and effective leadership. The Congress has said that party will move forward on it but it has not conducted the elections so far.

IANS