Ghulam Nabi Azad to head Congress COVID-19 Relief Task Force

New Delhi, May 11, 2021

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad will head a 13-member COVID-19 Relief Task Force set up by party president Sonia Gandhi.

The task force wil coordinate the relief activities of the Congress party with immediate effect, a press release issued by party general secretary K C Venugopal, who is also one of its members, said here today.

Other members of the task force include Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Ambika Soni, Mukul Wasnik, Pawan Kumar Bansal, Jairam Ramesh and Randeep Singh Surjewala.

Manish Chatrath, Ajoy Kumar, Pawan Khera, Gurdeep Singh Sappal and Indian Youth Congress chief B V Srinivas are also part of the task force.

