Ghulam Nabi Azad meets Congress President Sonia Gandhi

New Delhi, March 18, 2022

Days after the "G-23" leaders, who have been demanding wide-ranging changes in the Congress, issued a statement seeking collective and inclusive leadership in the party, the group's leader Ghulam Nabi Azad met party President Sonia Gandhi at her 10, Janpath residence here on Friday.

The Congress' internal battle seems heading towards a truce as the Gandhis have been proactively reaching out to the dissenters with senior party leader Rahul Gandhi, who has been not having a good equation with former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, meeting him on Thursday and listening to his grievances.

Later, Hooda met the G-23 leaders who also met on Thursday evening.

Similarly, the Gandhi family is reaching out to each person in the G-23 group, who have been demanding a drastic overhaul of the party's functioning, either personally of through an emissary.

The G-23 met on Wednesday and issued a statement calling for the Congress organisation to be revamped and for accountability of the people involved in the election process.

"We believe that the only way forward for the Congress is to adopt the model of collective and inclusive leadership and decision-making at all levels. In order to oppose the BJP, it is necessary to strengthen the Congress party. We demand that the Congress party initiate a dialogue with like-minded forces to create a platform to pave the way for a credible alternative in 2024," the statement said.

IANS