Former Union Law Minister Ashwani Kumar quits Congress days ahead of Punjab polls

New Delhi, February 16, 2022

Former Union Law and Justice Minister and senior Congress leader Ashwani Kumar has resigned from the party just days ahead of the Assembly polls in Punjab.

He sent his resignation letter to Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Monday and posted a copy of the letter on Twitter today.

"Having given my thoughtful consideration to the matter, I have concluded that, in the present circumstances and consistent with my dignity, I can best subserve larger national causes outside the party-fold," he said in his letter.

"I am accordingly quitting the party after a long association of 46 years and hope to proactively pursue public causes inspired by the idea of transformative leadership, based on the dignitarian promise of a liberal democracy envisioned by our freedom fighters," he said.

"While paying my respectful regards, I thank you for the consideration extended to me in the past and wish you a good health in the years ahead," he added in his resignation letter.

An eminent lawyer, Ashwani Kumar, 69, had served as a member of the Rajya Sabha for 14 consecutive years till April 2016.

He had served as the Minister of Law and Justice and as a Minister of State in the Ministries of Commerce and Industry, Parliamentary Affairs and Science & Technology in the Congress-led UPA government.

Earlier, he had served as an Additional Solicitor General of India in 1991.

