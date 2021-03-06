Former Trinamool Congress leader Dinesh Trivedi joins BJP
New Delhi, March 6, 2021

Former Trinamool Congress MP and Union Minister Dinesh Trivedi joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) here on Saturday.

Trivedi was welcomed to the BJP by party chief J P Nadda in the presence of Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Dharmendra Pradhan.

"I used to say to him (Trivedi) that he is the right person in the wrong party. Now, the right person is in right party," Nadda said.

Nadda further said that Trivedi has paid the price for his principles.

"For principles and commitment to serve the nation, he resigned from the Rajya Sabha and joined the BJP," Nadda said.

After joining BJP, Trivedi said that for other political parties, family becomes a priority while his priority is to serve the nation.

"Now, real 'Poriborton' (change) will take place in West Bengal," Trivedi said.

Last month, Trivedi resigned from Rajya Sabha and the Trinamool Congress.

