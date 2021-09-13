Former President Giani Zail Singh's grandson joins BJP

New Delhi, September 13, 2021

Inderjeet Singh, grandson of former President Giani Zail Singh, on Monday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of Union Minister and election in-charge of Punjab Hardeep Singh Puri at party headquarters here.

Also present were BJP national general secretary and state in-charge Dushyant Gautam and national media head Anil Baluni and spokesperson R. P. Singh.

Welcoming Singh in the party, Gautam said that he has been involved in social work in Punjab and across the country.

Highlighting the work of Narendra Modi government, Gautam said, "Modi government has ensured justice to 1984 riots victims and construction of Kartarpur corridor."

Remembering the former President, Puri said that he worked with him when Zail Singh was the Union Home Minister and later the President.

Puri lauded the social work done by Singh in Punjab and other parts of the country and said he would strengthen the party and the BJP would strengthen his social work.

Puri said that the Congress government in Punjab had not implemented several schemes of Prime Minister Modi. "Punjab government has not implemented Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana or Ayushmann Yojana," Puri said.

Singh also hit out the Congress for not treating former President. "My grandfather was saddened by the way Congress party treated him," Singh said.

"When I conveyed my desire to join politics, my grandfather asked me to take blessing from Atal Bihari Vajpayee and L. K. Advani. When senior BJP leader Madan Lal Khurana was chief minister of Delhi, I had campaigned for the BJP without joining the party. Today my grandfather will be happy that I took the right decision to join the BJP," Singh said.

IANS