Former Assam Congress chief Ripun Bora joins Trinamool

Guwahati, April 17, 2022

Former Assam Congress president Ripun Bora quit the party on Sunday and joined the Trinamool Congress headed by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

After his switch, the veteran Congress leader, a former Assam Minister and former Rajya Sabha member, said on Twitter, "From today I have started my new political journey!"

In his resignation letter to Congress President Sonia Gandhi, he alleged that a section of Congress leaders in Assam have been in clandestine links with the ruling BJP leaders and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The Congress leader, accompanied by his wife and son, met Trinamool's national General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee in Kolkata and formally joined the party. Trinamool MPs Derek O'Brien and Susmita Dev, who was also in the Congress earlier, were also present.

Banerjee later tweeted: " Extending a very warm welcome to Shri Ripun Bora, a stalwart and skilled politician, who joined the AITC family today. We are extremely pleased to have you onboard and look forward to working together for the well-being of our people!"

IANS