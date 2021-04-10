Farmers block KMP Expressway with trolleys, mattresses and cots

Sonipat (Haryana), April 10, 2021

As the farmers' agitation entered the 135th day on Saturday, the coalition of farmers unions, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) blocked the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway for 24 hours to press their demand for withdrawal of the three contentious farm laws.

Farmers have parked trolleys, placed cots with mattresses on the highway and have also set up a podium at the toll plaza to deliver speeches.

On the lines of closing the KMP highway, farmers from the Singhu border have closed the Kundli toll plaza (Western Peripheral Expressway) at Sonepat in Haryana.

More than 500 farmers also observed a two-minute silence following the death of a farmer at Tikri border during the KMP highway closure and raised the slogans like "Shaheed Kisan Amar Rahe".

Farmers are trying to give a strong impetus to the ongoing agitation at various points on Delhi's borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

They have been protesting there since November 26 last year against the three new farm laws enacted by Parliament in September last year.

IANS