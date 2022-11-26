Farmers across country march to Raj Bhavans over 'unfulfilled promises'

New Delhi, November 26, 2022

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), a body of farmers, on Saturday organised mega foot-marches to Raj Bhavans across the country seeking a law on minimum support price (MSP) and other promises which they said were not fulfilled by the Central government.

According to a statement issued by the SKM, the protests were held at 25 state capitals, more than 300 district headquarters and numerous tehsil headquarters.

"Altogether, it is estimated that more than 3,000 protests were held all over India. More than 5 million people came out on the streets to join the 'Raj Bhavan Chalo' or 'March to Raj Bhavan' call of SKM, to register their protest against the anti-farmer BJP-led Central government," it stated.

Gatherings of farmers were witnessed in Chandigarh, Lucknow, Patna, Kolkata, Thiruvananthapuram, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bhopal, Jaipur and many other state capitals.

The SKM demands also included implementation of the recommendations made by the Swaminathan Commission, withdrawal of the Electricity Amendment Bill, and allocation of land at Singhu border for setting up a memorial for the farmers who died during the protest.

The SKM also demanded dismissal and legal action against Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni, whose son was accused of running over protesting farmers at Lakhimpur Kheri.

On November 26, 2020, the farmers had launched the one-year long 'March to Delhi' protest.

"The nationwide 'March to Raj Bhavans' today on November 26 marks the beginning of the next phase of the farmers' protest," the SKM said.

IANS