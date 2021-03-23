Election Commission bans bike rallies 72 hours before the date of poll and on poll day

Ahmedabad, March 23, 2021

Ahead of the coming Assembly elections in five States, the Election Commission has issued instructions to ban bike rallies 72 hours before the date of poll and on the poll day.

The Commission, in a pressrelease, said It has received information that in some places bikes are used by some anti-social elements to intimidate the voters before the poll day and on poll day.

“The Commission has considered the above issue and has decided that bike rallies shall not be allowed at any place 72 hours before the date of the poll and on the poll day in all poll-going constituencies.

“Instructions in this regard have been issued to the Chief Electoral Officers of the poll-bound states/UT, which are available at ECI’s website,” it added.

NNN