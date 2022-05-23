Eight former MLAs join Congress in Haryana

Chandigarh, May 23, 2022

The Congress got a major shot in the arm on Monday as eight former MLAs and ex-ministers joined the party in the presence of former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

His son and Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda played a major role in getting these leaders into the party.

They are Sharda Rathore, Ram Niwas Ghodela, Naresh Selwal, Parminder Singh Dhul, Jile Ram Sharma, Rakesh Kamboj, Rajkumar Valmiki and Subhash Chaudhary. Along with them, Kishanlal Panchal of the Loktantra Suraksha Party, who contested the Lok Sabha elections from Rohtak in 2019, also joined the Congress.

On this occasion, Bhupinder Hooda and party state unit chief Chaudhary Udaybhan welcomed the leaders and their workers to the Congress. Hooda also assured them of full respect and honour.

Hooda said such a large number of veteran leaders joining together is reflective of the sentiments of the people.

"It is clear from these joinings that the public sentiments are with the Congress as it is the only option for the future. The party is on a comeback," he said.

Chaudhary Udaybhan said the leaders who joined the Congress today represented different classes and communities. Of them, two each are from the Kamboja, and the Scheduled Caste community, and one each is a Brahmin, Jat, Rajput, Lohat, and Prajapati.

"These joinings are giving a clear indication that all sections are with the Congress. Their joining will give more strength to the party. Now everyone will work together to take the organisation forward," he said.

IANS