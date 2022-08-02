Enforcement Directorate
ED raids National Herald office in money laundering case

New Delhi, August 2, 2022

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday conducted raids at the office of Congress mouthpiece National Herald newspaper in connection with a money laundering case involving party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

The ED had questioned Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi for several days.

This morning, a team of officials from the agency reached the office of National Herald and started the search operations.

As of now, the investigation agency has not released any official statement in this regard.

Further details are awaited.

