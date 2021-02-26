ECI to announce poll schedule of 5 states

New Delhi, February 26, 2021

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce later today the dates for the elections to the legislative assemblies of Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Puducherry.

The ECI said it will hold a press conference at 4.30 p.m. at Vigyan Bhawan here to announce the schedule for General Election to the Legislative Assemblies of the five states.

The States are due for elections in April-May.

Polls are to be held for 294 seats in West Bengal, 234 seats in Tamil Nadu, 140 seats in Kerala, 126 seats in Assam and 30 seats in Puducherry.

IANS