ECI seeks explanations from SSP Mainpuri and Etawah for violation of ECI instructions

New Delhi, December 2, 2022

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has sought explanations from the Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) of Mainpuri and Etawah in in Uttar Pradesh for violation of its instructions on transfer and posting of police officers in view of the ongoing bye-elections to Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency.

With reference to the representation received from Ramgopal Yadav of Samajwadi Party, the Commission headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar along with Election Commissioners (ECs) Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel, after due deliberation has directed the following:

SSP, Mainpuri to immediately relieve the Sub-Inspectors Suresh Chand, Kadir Shah, Sudhir Kumar, Sunil Kumar, Satya Bhan and Raj Kumar Goswami falling under the said transfer and posting policy, from the police stations located in respective Assembly segments, wherein they are presently posted.

SSP, Mainpuri to submit explanation to the Commission as to why disciplinary proceedings should not be initiated against him for non-compliance of Commission’s extant instructions and relevant provisions of Model Code of Conduct while carrying out transfer and posting of police personnel.

SSP Etawah to furnish his explanation as to why disciplinary proceedings should not be initiated against him for granting long leave to the four SHOs of police stations of Vaidpura, Bharthana, Jaswantnagar and Chaubiya, without prior permission of the Commission after imposition of Model Code of Conduct.

CEO UP has also been directed to ensure that force deployment relating to ongoing bye-election for 21-Mainpuri Parliamentary Constituency is done strictly under the supervision of the concerned General and Police Observer, following the laid down procedure of randomization and so on.

"Randomization of local police force is a cornerstone of extant instruction of the Commission to ensure fairness," an official press release said.

In order to ensure a free, fair and peaceful election, all DEOs of election going districts have also been directed to ensure that Commission’s extant instructions, relevant provisions of law and the Model Code of Conduct are complied with in letter and spirit, the release added.

NNN