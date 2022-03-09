EC orders action against Varanasi ADM over EVMs transportation issue

New Delhi, March 9, 2022

The Election Commission on Wednesday ordered the Uttar Pradesh Chief Election Officer to take action against Varanasi's Additional District Magistrate N. K. Singh over violation of rules in transportation of EVMs.

The lapse on the ADM's part was that he did not inform political party representatives about the movement, EC officials said.

However, the Commission also clarified that these machines were specifically earmarked and separated for training purposes only and have no connection with polled EVMs.

It is reiterated that no polled machines can be taken out from the three-tiered secured strong rooms, the poll panel officials added.

It is learnt that the ADM has been relieved from election duty and ADM Sanjay Kumar posted in his place.

Earlier, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav claimed that a truck carrying EVMs was intercepted in Varanasi by his party workers who were keeping eye on the strong room where the EVM machines were kept in strong room. He also accused the ruling BJP of trying to "steal" votes.

The UP CEO's office, in a statement issued on late Tuesday night, said that a "rumour" was spread by people of some political party by stopping the vehicle and alleging that these EVMs were used in elections.

The officials also said that as per the report sent by the Varanasi District Election Officer, it was found during the probe of the incident that these EVMs were marked for training for the officials involved in counting duty on March 9.

IANS