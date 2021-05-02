Early counting trends show TMC has edge over BJP in Bengal

Kolkata, May 1, 2021

Early counting trends in the West Bengal assembly polls show that, though chief minister Mamata Banerjee is trailing behind BJP's Suvendu Adhikary in Nandigram, the ruling Trinamool Congress has an edge over the BJP.

The initial trends from 292 of 294 constituencies where polling was held show that the Trinamool is leading in 189 seats while the BJP is leading in 98 seats and the United Front (Sanjukta Morcha) is leading in the remaining seats.

The 2021 assembly election has been a major test for the ruling Trinamool Congress as the saffron brigade had put in all its might to make its mark for the first time in West Bengal. But if early trends are taken as an indication, then Mamata Banerjee seems to have an edge over her rival.

Polling was put off in two constituencies as a candidate each died there before the polls. Presently the counting of postal ballots is going on where mainly the government officials on election duty and voters above 80 years of age exercised their franchise.

There is one aspect which can make chief minister Mamata Banerjee happy. As counting of the postal ballots show Trinamool having an edge over the BJP, it is also indicative that the government employees who had turned away from the ruling party are showing signs of coming back into the Trinamool fold.

In the last Lok Sabha elections, on the basis of postal ballots, the BJP was ahead in 41 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats.

However, the early trends show that Banerjee hereself is trailing in Nandigram assembly constituency to BJP's Suvendu Adhikary. According to the latest reports, Adhikary who left Trinamool Congress and joined the BJP just before the election, is leading with a margin 1,492 votes.

On the other hand, Trinamool heavyweights like state Education Minister Partha Chatterjee, PWD Minister Arup Biswas, Power Minister Sovondeb Chattopadhayay and Panchayat Minister Subtrata Mukherjee are leading from their respective constituencies but Tourism Minister Goutam Deb was trailing when the last reports came in.

BJP heavyweights like Locket Chatterjee, Swapan Dasgupta and Mukul Roy are leading in their their constituencies but Union Minister Babul Supriyo was trailing behind TMC's Arup Biswas in Tollygunje.

IANS