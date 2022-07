Droupadi Murmu takes oath as 15th President of India

New Delhi, July 25, 2022

Droupadi Murmu took oath as the 15th President of India here on Monday morning.

Chief Justice of India N. V. Ramana administered the oath of office to Murmu in the Central Hall of Parliament.

Outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind and Murmu arrived in Parliament in a ceremonial procession shortly before the swearing-in commenced.

She was scheduled to deliver an address later.

Before leaving for the swearing-in ceremony, Murmu reached the Rashtrapati Bhavan, her home and office for the next five years, where she was welcomed by Kovind and his wife Savita.

The outgoing President had then escorted Murmu to the Presidential study for a brief meeting.

Earlier in the morning, Murmu paid tributes to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, at Rajghat.

Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Members of the Council of Ministers, Governors, Chief Ministers, heads of diplomatic missions, MPs and principal civil and military officers of the government were in attendance at the swearing-in ceremony.

IANS