Droupadi Murmu sworn in as President, says her election proof that the poor can have dreams and fulfill them

New Delhi, July 25, 2022

President Droupadi Mumru today said her election to the highest elected office in the land was proof of the fact that the poor in India could have dreams and fulfill them, too.

"And it is a matter of great satisfaction for me that those who have been deprived for centuries and those who have been denied the benefits of development, those poor, downtrodden, backwards and tribals are seeing their reflection in me," she said in her address after being sworn in as the 15th President of India in a ceremony in the Central Hall of Parliament.

"This election of mine has blessings of the poor of the country. And it reflects the dreams and potential of crores of women and daughters of the country. This election of mine also shows the courage of today's youth of India who is ready to walk on new paths and shun the beaten tracks," she said.

Murmu was administered the oath of office by Chief Justice of India N. V. Ramanna in the Central Hall of Parliament.

Outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind and Murmu arrived in Parliament in a ceremonial procession shortly before the swearing-in commenced.

Before leaving for the swearing-in ceremony, Murmu reached the Rashtrapati Bhavan, her home and office for the next five years, where she was welcomed by Kovind and his wife Savita. The outgoing President had then escorted Murmu to the Presidential study for a brief meeting.

Earlier in the morning, Murmu paid tributes to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, at Rajghat.

Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Members of the Council of Ministers, Governors, Chief Ministers, heads of diplomatic missions, MPs and principal civil and military officers of the government were in attendance at the swearing-in ceremony.

Murmu recalled that she started her journey of life from a small tribal village in Odisha in the eastern part of the country. "From the background that I come from, it was like a dream for me to get elementary education. But despite many obstacles, my determination remained strong and I became the first daughter of my village to go to college.

"I belong to tribal society. I have got the opportunity to rise from serving as a ward councillor to becoming the President of India. This is the greatness of India, the mother of democracy. It is a tribute to the power of our democracy that a daughter born in a poor house in a remote tribal area can reach the highest constitutional position in India," she said.

"That I attained the post of President is not my personal achievement, it is the achievement of every poor person in India," she said.

Murmu began by expressing her heartfelt gratitude to all Members of Parliament and Legislative Assemblies for electing her to the highest Constitutional post of India.

"Your vote for me is an expression of the faith of crores of citizens of the country. I humbly greet all the fellow citizens from this sacred Parliament, asymbol of the hopes, aspirations and rights of all the citizens of India. Your affection, trust and support will be my greatest strength in discharging my functions and responsibilities," she said.

Murmu said the country had elected her as the President at a crucial time when the country was celebrating "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" (75 years of independence).

"A few days from today, the country will complete 75 years of its independence. It is also a coincidence that my political career started when the country was celebrating its 50th year of independence. And today, in the 75th year of independence, I have been assigned this new responsibility. It is my great privilege to be given this responsibility at such a historic time when India is engaged with full vigour in realising its vision for the next 25 years," she said.

Murmu also noted that she happened to be the first President of the country born in independent India.

"We have to work at a fast pace in this 'Amritkal' to fulfil the expectations of our freedom fighters from the citizens of independent India. In these 25 years, the path to attain the goals of Amritkal will proceed on two tracks – Sabka Prayas aur Sabka Kartavya (everyone's effort and everyone's duty).

"The new development journey towards the bright future of India has to be undertaken by our collective efforts, following the path of duty," she said.

The President noted that the nation would be observing Kargil Vijay Diwas tomorrow, July 26. "This day is a symbol of both-the bravery and restraint of the Indian armed forces. Today, I extend my best wishes in advance to the armed forces of the country and to all the citizens," she said.

Murmu said she felt proud to lead a progressive India and assured fellow citizens, especially youth and women, that their interests would be paramount for her while working in her new position.

"Before me is such a great legacy of the Presidency of India which has continuously strengthened the prestige of Indian democracy in the world. From the country's first President Dr. Rajendra Prasad to Shri Ram Nath Kovind ji, stalwarts have adorned this post.

"Along with this post, the country has also entrusted me with the responsibility of representing this great tradition. In the light of the Constitution, I will discharge my duties with utmost sincerity. For me, the democratic-cultural ideals of India and all the citizens will always be my source of energy.

"Our freedom struggle had prepared the roadmap for India's new journey as a nation. Our freedom struggle was a continuous stream of those struggles and sacrifices which had nurtured so many ideals and possibilities for independent India.

"Pujya Bapu had resorted to Swaraj, Swadeshi, Swachhta and Satyagraha to show us the way for realising Indian cultural ideals. Countless personalities like Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Nehru ji, Sardar Patel, Babasaheb Ambedkar, Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rajguru and Chandrashekhar Azad had taught us to keep national pride as paramount. Many brave women icons like Rani Lakshmi Bai, Rani Velu Nachiyar, Rani Gaidinliu and Rani Chennamma had taken to new heights the role of women power in defending and building the nation.

"From Santhal revolution, Paika revolution to Kol revolution and Bhil revolution, all these revolutions had strengthened the tribal contribution in the freedom struggle. We derived inspiration from the sacrifice of Dharti Aaba, Bhagwan Birsa Munda Ji for social upliftment and patriotism.

"I am happy that many museums are being built across the country dedicated to the role of the tribal communities in our freedom struggle," she said.

The President said that, in 75 years as a parliamentary democracy, India had carried forward the resolve of progress through participation and consensus.

"In our country full of diversities, we are engaged in the making of 'Ek Bharat - Shreshtha Bharat' by adopting many languages, religions, sects, food habits, life styles and customs.

"This Amritkaal, which commences with the 75th year of our independence, is a period of new resolutions for India. Today I see my country inspired and ready to welcome this new era with new thinking. Today India is adding a new chapter of development in every field," shesaid.

Murmu spoke about the capability shown by India in combating the COVID-19 pandemic that had enhanced its credibility in the world.

"The international community has high hopes from India for ensuring global economic stability, ease of supply chain and peace. In the coming months, India is also going to host the G-20 Group under its chairmanship. In this grouping, twenty big countries of the world will brainstorm on global issues under the chairmanship of India. I am sure that the conclusions and policies that will emerge from this brainstorming in India will determine the direction of the coming decades.

"Growth and progress mean continuously marching ahead, but equally important is awareness about one's past. Today, when the world is talking about sustainable planet, the role of India's ancient traditions and sustainable lifestyle becomes more important.

"I was born in that tribal tradition which has lived in harmony with nature for thousands of years. I have realized the importance of forests and water bodies in my life. We take necessary resources from nature and serve nature with equal reverence. This sensitivity has become a global imperative today.

"With (the) spirit of welfare of the world, I will always be ready to work with full devotion and dedication to live up to the trust you all have reposed in me. Let us all unite and move forward on the path of duty with a dedicated spirit to build a glorious and self-reliant India," she added.

