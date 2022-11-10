Dimple Yadav to contest Mainpuri LS seat

Lucknow, November 10, 2022

The Samajwadi Party, in a surprise move, has named Dimple Yadav, former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav's wife, as its candidate for the bye-election for Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat from Uttar Pradesh.

The Mainpuri seat was held by the party's patriarch and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav who passed away last month, necessitating the bye-election.

According to sources, the Yadav family wanted Tej Pratap Yadav to contest the Mainpuri seat since he had won it in a bye-election in 2014.

For the past two years, when Mulayam Singh was unwell, it was Tej Pratap who had been looking after the constituency.

Meanwhile, SP spokesman Anurag Bhadauria said that with Dimple Yadav, Mulayam Singh's daughter-in-law, as the candidate, the SP would win the Mainpuri seat with a record number of votes.

IANS