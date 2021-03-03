Delhi: AAP wins 4 MCD seats, Congress one, BJP nil in bye-elections

New Delhi, March 3, 2021

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won four seats and the Congress one in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) bye-elections, the results of which were declared today.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) failed to win any seat.

The AAP secured two seats in East Delhi (Kalyanpuri and Trilokpuri municipal wards) and two in North Delhi (Rohini and Shalimar Bagh).

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national president Avirnd Kejriwal congratulated the party workers for the win. He tweeted, "People in Delhi have once again voted for work. Congratulations to all. People were fed up with 15 years' rampant corruption of BJP in MCD. Now people want to hand over MCD to AAP."

AAP's national spokesperson and MLA Raghav Chadha tweeted, "AAP wins semi-final decisively, with roughly one year to go for MCD finals in 2022. It is time for Delhiites to put an end to the 15-year corruption-plagued rule of BJP in MCD. Rajya Sarkar mein bhi Kejriwal, MCD mein bhi Kejriwal, Phir chalegi double engine ki Kejriwal sarkar".

Polling was conducted on February 28 at 327 polling stations and 26 candidates were in the fray for the five seats.

Voting for the five municipal wards was recorded 50.86 per cent. Out of total 2,42,414 eligible voters, 1,23,299 people had cast their votes on Sunday.

Kalyanpuri, one of the three municipal wards under the east civic body, recorded the highest vote turnout with 59 per cent followed by Trilokpuri with 55.95 per cent and Chauhan Banger ward with 55.60 per cent.

Two other municipal wards under North civic body -- Rohini C recorded 44.58 per cent and Shalimar Bagh saw the lowest share of votes

IANS