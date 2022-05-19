Days after quitting Congress, Sunil Jakhar joins BJP

New Delhi, May 19, 2022

Former Punjab Congress President Sunil Jakhar joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday, days after he quit the Congress party.

BJP President J. P. Nadda inducted Jakhar into the party at its national headquarters in New Delhi.

Jakhar, who was upset with senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, resigned from the Congress on Saturday.

After that, he called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday and discussed the political situation in Punjab. A day after this meeting, Sunil Jakhar on Thursday joined the BJP in the presence of party's national president Nadda and other leaders in New Delhi.

Jakhar is a non-Sikh leader in Punjab and commands respect across party lines.

IANS