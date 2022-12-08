Counting of votes begins in Gujarat and HP Assembly elections

New Delhi, December 8, 2022

Counting of votes began this morning in the elections to the legislative assemblies of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

Counting of votes has also been taken up in the bye-elections for the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat from Uttar Pradesh and six Assembly constituencies in five states -- two in Uttar Pradesh and one each in Odisha, Rajasthan, Bihar and Chhattisgarh.

Polling was held in Himachal Pradesh on November 12 and in two phases in Gujarat on December 1 and 5.

The Election Commission of India has deputed one counting observer per assembly constituency for the counting of votes. In addition, two Special Observers each will be on the ground to ensure smooth counting.

Elaborate and fool proof arrangements have been made at all the counting centres. All strong rooms, where polled EVMs are kept, are under three-layered security with inner cordon manned by Central Armed Forces. Provision of 24X7 CCTV coverage of strong room arrangements is available.

In poll going States, the District Administration has imposed section 144 CrPC around the counting halls to ensure that peace and tranquility is not disturbed.

Counting of votes was taken up for postal ballots first at 08:00 AM and shall continue till its completion.

Half an hour later, counting of votes in the electronic voting machines (EVMs), was taken up.

After each round of counting, tabulation of results in a prescribed format is done. This is signed by the Returning Officer and Observer, and a copy will be shared with the candidates. After announcement of round-wise results, counting of the next round will be taken up.

NNN