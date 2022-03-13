Congress Working Committee meets to discuss poll debacle in five states

New Delhi, March 13, 2022

The Congress Working Committee (CWC), the top decision-making body of the party, met here on Sunday to discuss the debacle suffered by the party in the recent assembly elections in five states.

Interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are present in the meeting at which "dissenters" Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma were also present.

Others who attended the meeting included Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Mallikarjun Kharge, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Secretary (Organisation) K. C. Venugopal, P. Chidambaram, Shaktisinh Gohil, Vivek Bansal, Dinesh Gundu Rao, B V Srinivas (Youth Congress president), Devendra Yadav, Harish Rawat, Tariq Anwar, Ambika Soni, Digvijaya Singh and Rajeev Shukla, among others.

Some leaders feel that the party must fix accountability for the defeat and make urgent changes in the composition of the CWC to devise a new strategy for the coming elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

The elections, held between February 10 and March 7, saw the Aam Aadmi Party unseat the Congress in Punjab. The Congress also fared badly in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa.

