Congress workers detained from outside party office ahead of Rahul's appearance before ED

New Delhi, June 13, 2022

Congress workers were on Monday detained from outside the party headquarters here where they had gathered for a proposed march to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office with senior leader Rahul Gandhi ahead of the latter's scheduled appearance before the agency later in the day.

Heavy deployment of police was seen outside the Congress office and Rahul Gandhi's residence.

Delhi Police on Sunday told the Congress party that their proposed march would not be permitted, owing to the security situation in the national capital.

"Keeping in view the present communal situation in Delhi and heavy law and order/VVIP movements in the jurisdiction of New Delhi district... the said rally could not be permitted in the jurisdiction of New Delhi district," Deputy Commissioner of Police Amrutha Guguloth said in a letter to the All India Congress Committee (AICC).

The police also noted that a call was given to the Congress supporters all over India to join the march.

Denying permission, the senior official requested the party to cooperate with the police.

IANS