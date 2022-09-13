Congress to mobilise participation in Bharat Jodo Yatra from other states from September 16

New Delhi, September 13, 2022

Senior Congress leaders Digvijaya Singh and Jairam Ramesh will visit the states through which the party's ongoing "Bharat Jodo Yatra" will not pass to mobilise the state units to participate in the yatra.

"Digvijaya Singh and I will visit Assam, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar and Odisha from September 16 onwards. Our effort would be to mobilise the state units to join the Bharat Jodo Yatra," Jairam, party General Secretary, said.

The Congress wants all the state units to participate in the Bharat Jodo Yatra, starting the exercise from the block level.

Ramesh had earlier said that the yatra would strengthen the party and spread its ideology, adding that "the elephant has woken up which has surprised the BJP".

