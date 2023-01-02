Congress to hold its 85th plenary session in Raipur from February 24-26, conduct CWC elections alongside

New Delhi, January 2, 2023

The Congress today said that its 85th plenary session would be held in Raipur, Chhattisgarh from February 24-26 when elections to the Congress Working Committee, its highest decision-making body, will also be conducted.

Congress General Secretary, Organisation, K C Venugopal told media persons at the party headquarters here that the three-day conference would discuss and adopt resolutions on six subjects -- political, economic, international affairs, farmers and agriculture, social justice and empowerment, youth, education and employment.

Apart from the committees on these subjects, the committee on constitutional amendments will also meet during the session, as is the norm at all plenary sessions.

"As per the constitution, Congress Working Committee elections will also be held along with the plenary session," he added.

The CWC has 25 members, including the president of the party. Twelve are nominated by the president and the remaining are elected by AICC members. CWC elections were last held in 1997.

Before Mallikarjun Kharge took over as the new president of the Congress on October 26, 2022 all the members of the CWC had tendered their resignation to enable him to recast the body.

Later, Kharge had set up a 47-member Steering Committee in its place.

