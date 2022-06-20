Congress protest at Delhi's Rajiv Chowk over Rahul's ED grilling

New Delhi, June 20, 2022

Congress workers on Monday staged a protest in the centrally located Rajiv Chowk area of the national capital over the questioning of their leader Rahul Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate.

The workers could be heard shouting slogans against the government and in favour of their leader at the outer circle of the chowk.

Traffic was briefly disrupted after the workers sat on the road. Parallely, senior party leaders and parliamentarians are registering their protest against the government over the defence recruitment scheme Agnipath and Rahul Gandhi's ED questioning through a "satyagraha" at Jantar Mantar.

Meanwhile, the interrogation of Rahul Gandhi was underway at the Enforcement Directorate's office in the city. This was his fourth appearance before the ED in the National Herald case.

IANS