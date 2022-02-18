Congress promises Rs 1,100 per month to women, eight LPG cylinders in Punjab

Chandigarh, February 18, 2022

With less than two days to go for polling, Punjab's ruling Congress on Friday released its manifesto for the assembly elections, promising one lakh government jobs, Rs 1,100 per month to women and eight free cooking gas cylinders per year.

The party also promised to end the "mafia raj" by creating corporations for the sale of liquor and sand mining.

State Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu said the party's government would procure oilseeds, pulses and corn from farmers. He said the party's 13-point agenda reflected Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's vision.

"Anybody can be the pilot when the sea is calm, but when there's a storm, we should be able to convert adversity into opportunity. That's the aim of this manifesto," Sidhu told the media here.

The manifesto also talks about free education for all needy students and bringing 170 services online for the people of the state.

The manifesto has many promises which Sidhu had listed under his Punjab model with focus on the youth, skilling and entrepreneurship.

"The youth, skilling and entrepreneurship programme can change the face of the state. It's time to be a part of this change and create the future we want the next generation to live in," he added.

The campaign for the Assembly elections ended Friday evening and the state will go to the polls to elect a new 117-member Assembly on February 20. Counting of votes will be taken up on March 10.

IANS