Congress presidential poll to be held on October 17

New Delhi, August 28, 2022

The Congress today announced that the election for its new President would be held on October 17.

The announcement came after the Congress Working Committee (CWC), its highest decision-making body, met today in virtual mode under the chairmanship of Congress President Sonia Gandhi and approved the final schedule of dates suggested by the party's Central Election Authority.

A press release from the Congress said the notification for the election would be issued on September 22 and nominations can be filed between September 24 and 30.

Nominations will be scrutinised on October 1 and the last date for withdrawal of candidatures is October 8. Polling will be held, if necessary, on October 17 and counting of votes will be taken up on October 19.

"The CWC reiterated its resolve to make the Mehangai Par Halla Bol rally in New Delhi on September 4 and the launch of the Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari on September 7 and its continuation thereafter a resounding success," the release said.

Sonia Gandhi, who is abroad for medical treatment, was among those who attended the meeting in virtual mode while many other members of the CWC were present at the party's headquarters here.

The CWC extended its best wishes to her for a full and speedy recovery, the release added.