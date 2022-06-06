Congress not to contest UP Lok Sabha bye-elections

Lucknow, June 6, 2022

The Congress in Uttar Pradesh will not contest the coming bye-elections to two Lok Sabha seats in the state.

State Congress vice president Yogesh Dixit issued a statement on Monday saying that the party had decided not to contest the Lok Sabha by-elections in view of the recent Assembly polls.

He said that the party was revamping and strengthening itself to meet the challenges of the 2024 general elections.

The Congress in Uttar Pradesh has been without a state president for the past three months.

IANS