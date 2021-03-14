Congress names 21 candidates for Tamil Nadu Assembly elections

New Delhi, March 14, 2021

The Congress on Saturday named its candidates for 21 seats in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections as well as its nominee for the bye-election for the Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha seat.

A press release issued by All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary Mukul Wasnik said V Vijayakumar (@Vijay Vasanth would be the party's candidate for the Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha constituency.

The party has named T. Ravichandran from Melur, S. Mangudi from Karaikudi and S. Palani Nadar from Tenkasi Assembly seats.

The other candidates include: Durai Chandrasekhar (Ponneri-SC), K Selvaperunthagai (Sriperumbudur-SC), A M Munirathinam (Sholingur), J S Arumugam (Uthangarai-SC), K I Manirathinam (Kallakurichi-SC), R Mohan Kumaramangalam (Omalur), Thirumagan Evera (Erode-East), R Ganesh (Udhagamandalam), Mayura S Jayakumar (Coimbatore-South), K Thennarasu (Udumalaipettai), M R R Radhakrishnan (Vriddhachalam), S T Ramachandran (Aranthangi), P S W Madhava Rao (Srivilliputhur-SC), A M S G Ashokan (Sivakasi), R M Karumanickam (Tiruvadana), Urvasi S Amirtharaj (Srivaikuntam), Ruby R Manoharan (Nanguneri) and S Rajeshkumar (Killiyoor).

The 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly will go to polls elections on April 6 in which fronts led by arch-rivals AIADMK and DMK are the main contenders. The ruling AIDMK-led alliance includes the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is in power at the Centre, while the Congress is part of the opposition DMK-led combine.

