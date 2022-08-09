Congress, Left parties hand over lists of MLAs to Tejashwi Yadav

Patna, August 9, 2022

The Congress and the Left parties on Tuesday handed over the lists of their legislators in Bihar to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav.

Even as the meeting of RJD, which was taking place at Rabri Devi's residence here, was going on, legislators from the Congress and Left parties also reached there and handed over their lists to Yadav.

Mandan Mohan Jha, the state president of Congress said: "We will support Nitish Kumar if he leaves the BJP and forms a new government with the help of Mahagathbandhan. We have also given the list of all 19 MLAs of our party to RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav."

Mahboob Alam, the MLA of CPI (ML) said: "We have also given the list to Tejashwi Yadav. We will uproot the BJP from power. We are giving support to Nitish Kumar for the formation of a new government."

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar took the appointment of Governor Phagu Chauhan for later on Tuesday. He is working with the "plan of 2013" to sack all 16 ministers of the BJP in the name of cabinet expansion and include leaders of RJD and Congress. Left parties have reportedly decided to support Nitish Kumar government from outside and not be part of the cabinet.

Sources have said that Yadav has demanded the home ministry portfolio and the post of Speaker. Now, all eyes are on Nitish Kumar's next move.

IANS